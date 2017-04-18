Seven hurt in twin blasts in southern Philippines
Manila: Seven people were injured when two bomb explosions rocked a petrol station in a southern Philippine city near rebel enclaves, police said Tuesday. An improvised explosive was thrown on Monday night on the roof of the gasoline station in Tacurong city on Mindanao island, which has been plagued by a decades-old Muslim insurgency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|2 hr
|RTIC
|23
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC