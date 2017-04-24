Schiff makes new push for ISIS war authorization

The California Democrat introduced a new version of his bill for a formal Authorization for Use of Military Force against ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Taliban. Schiff's bill would repeal the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations still used to fight terrorism across the globe with a measure that expires after three years and makes it easier for Congress to put a check on the Executive Branch's use of ground combat forces in the terror fight.

