Saudis thwart attempted attack on oil facility near Yemen
Saudi Arabia said Wednesday its security forces thwarted an attempted attack on an Aramco oil distribution center involving an unmanned boat from Yemen, where the kingdom is at war with Shiite rebels. The Interior Ministry said its security forces stopped the explosives-packed boat early Tuesday before it could reach the target in Jizan, a southern region of Saudi Arabia that borders Yemen.
