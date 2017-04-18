Russian police kill two Islamic State terror suspects

Russian police said the gun battle took place late on Friday night in the Stavropol region, 750 miles south of Moscow The leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of its group have been killed in a shoot-out with police, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said. The leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of its group have been killed in a shoot-out with police, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

