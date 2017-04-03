Russian police hunt possible accompli...

Russian police hunt possible accomplices of suicide bomber

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

People carry a subway blast victim into an ambulance after explosion at Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. ST. PETERSBURG, Russia - Investigators searched for possible accomplices of a 22-year-old native of the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan identified as the suicide bomber in the St. Petersburg subway, as residents came to grips Tuesday with the first major terrorist attack in Russia's second-largest city since the Soviet collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Mon Right44 17
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC