Russian agents kill 2 men suspected of plotting attacks
The Russian counterintelligence agency, the FSB, says its agents have killed two men suspected of planning to carry out terror attacks in Russia. The agency says the suspects were in contact with recruiters from international terrorist organizations, had shown an interest in making bombs and expressed a readiness to carry out attacks in Russia.
