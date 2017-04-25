Russia arrests 12 suspected of terrorism involvement1 hour ago
Russia's main domestic security agency arrested 12 people in the Kaliningrad exclave for suspected involvement with an Islamic extremist group, Russian news agencies have said. Earlier yesterday, the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, announced the arrest in Russia's far east of two suspected supporters of another radical Islamic group who it said were planning a terror attack.
