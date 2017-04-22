Rory Kinnear to tread the boards as K...

Rory Kinnear to tread the boards as Karl Marx

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

The comedy, by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, will be directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner, former artistic director of the National Theatre. Set in 1850, it stars Rory as the 32-year-old "broke, restless and horny" revolutionary and "most-feared terrorist", in hiding in Dean Street, Soho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 2 hr Yeti 24
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 25
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC