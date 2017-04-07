Putin: U.S. 'act of aggression' damag...

Putin: U.S. 'act of aggression' damages relations with Moscow

17 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Putin: U.S. 'act of aggression' damages relations with Moscow Kremlin compares 'far-fetched pretext'' for attack with of U.S. invasion of Iraq.. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2p97mlV Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the U.S. missile strikes on Syria as an "act of aggression against a sovereign country" that harms U.S.-Russian relations and the goal of fighting international terrorism, his spokesman said Friday.

