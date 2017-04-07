Putin: U.S. 'act of aggression' damages relations with Moscow
Putin: U.S. 'act of aggression' damages relations with Moscow Kremlin compares 'far-fetched pretext'' for attack with of U.S. invasion of Iraq.. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2p97mlV Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the U.S. missile strikes on Syria as an "act of aggression against a sovereign country" that harms U.S.-Russian relations and the goal of fighting international terrorism, his spokesman said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|3 hr
|RTIC
|18
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|18 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC