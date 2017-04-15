Philippines: Foiled attack staged by ...

Philippines: Foiled attack staged by IS-linked extremists

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A foiled attack on a central Philippine resort island this week was a kidnapping and bombing mission by at least three extremist groups affiliated with the Islamic State group in one of their most daring terror plots, security officials said Saturday. The Philippine military initially said that government forces, backed by airstrikes, successfully detected and thwarted a kidnapping plot by Abu Sayyaf militants in the island province of Bohol, a popular tourist destination far from the militants' southern jungle bases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 7 hr robert 22
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Fri Frogmouth Trump 25
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC