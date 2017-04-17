NYT Op-Ed From 'Palestinian Leader' Omits Terrorism Convictions

A New York Times op-ed published Monday by Marwan Barghouti is attracting controversy in Israel over his imprisonment on terrorism charges, which goes unmentioned by the newspaper. Barghouti, a leading member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, wrote a piece titled "why we are on hunger strike in Israel's prisons," in which he explained why over one thousand Palestinian prisoners have begun their protest.

