NYT Op-Ed From 'Palestinian Leader' Omits Terrorism Convictions
A New York Times op-ed published Monday by Marwan Barghouti is attracting controversy in Israel over his imprisonment on terrorism charges, which goes unmentioned by the newspaper. Barghouti, a leading member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, wrote a piece titled "why we are on hunger strike in Israel's prisons," in which he explained why over one thousand Palestinian prisoners have begun their protest.
