Number of armed police to hit 10,000 in response to terrorism threat
The UK's armed policing strength will surge to more than 10,000 by next year as forces beef up their defences against terrorist attacks. A major uplift in the number of authorised firearms officers on hand to respond to a marauding assault by extremists was launched in the wake of the Paris atrocity in November 2015.
