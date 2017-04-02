New tunnel opens in troubled Indian K...

New tunnel opens in troubled Indian Kashmir to ease travel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an 11-kilometer tunnel through the Himalayan terrain on Sunday to help ease travel on a highway linking the troubled Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. Modi drove in an open jeep through the all-weather route, which is expected to help trade and tourism in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 22 hr robert 13
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC