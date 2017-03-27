Nearly 9 months later, Central Park blast remains a mystery
Detective Paul Arroyo and Special Agent Peter D'Antonio are frustrated. For nearly nine months, the investigators have tried to find out how exactly a small, clear plastic bag full of readily available, highly explosive chemicals found its way to Central Park on July Fourth weekend.
