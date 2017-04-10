Marine Le Pen blasts Donald Trump for his Nato U-turn
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 12
|Joni Schuyler
|19
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
