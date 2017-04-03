Man arrested in Swedish lorry attack probe 'likely to be driver'
A man arrested in Sweden after a suspected terror attack which saw four people killed when a lorry drove into pedestrians is likely to be the driver, police said. The suspect is being questioned on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder" following Friday's rampage in the heart of Stockholm.
