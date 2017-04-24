Le Pen's Opening Shot in French Runoff: Macron 'Weak' on Islamist Terrorism
French nationalist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen launched a scathing attack against rival Emmanuel Macron a day after the two were put through to a second round runoff on May 7, calling him "weak" in the face of Islamist terrorism. "I'm on the ground to meet the French people to draw their attention to important subjects, including Islamist terrorism to which the least we can say Mr. Macron is weak on," Le Pen told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sun
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC