Le Pen's Opening Shot in French Runoff: Macron 'Weak' on Islamist Terrorism

French nationalist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen launched a scathing attack against rival Emmanuel Macron a day after the two were put through to a second round runoff on May 7, calling him "weak" in the face of Islamist terrorism. "I'm on the ground to meet the French people to draw their attention to important subjects, including Islamist terrorism to which the least we can say Mr. Macron is weak on," Le Pen told reporters.

