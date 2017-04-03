Justice Dept. awards more than $800M to victims of attacks
The Justice Department has paid more than $800 million from a special compensation fund to hostages held by Iran and victims of embassy bombings and the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole. The money was paid out of the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which was established in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|2 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|11 hr
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 3
|Right44
|17
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC