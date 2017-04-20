ISIS Terror Attack in Paris Could Put Far-Right Le Pen in Power

In a terrifying exchange of gunfire, one policeman lost his life, two were wounded, a passer-by was wounded, and the shooter was "neutralized," as the authorities put it. The entire area was shut down by authorities, with well-armed soldiers stationed at the top of the boulevard in front of the Arc de Triomphe, even as the lights on the Eiffel Tower twinkled in the background to mark the top of the hour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.