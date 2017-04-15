Iraq: IS Launches Chlorine Gas Attacks in Western Mosul
An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul. The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine.
