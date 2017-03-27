Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment to test concealing bombs

United States intelligence suggests terrorists have obtained airport security screening equipment to test the effectiveness of their ability to conceal explosives in laptops and other electronic devices, ABC News has confirmed according to two sources familiar with the matter. Last week, ABC News reported that new restrictions for electronics on certain U.S. bound flights were based on new intelligence that radicals associated with ISIS are actively working on developing ways to smuggle bombs onto commercial airliners.

