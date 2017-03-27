Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment to test concealing bombs
United States intelligence suggests terrorists have obtained airport security screening equipment to test the effectiveness of their ability to conceal explosives in laptops and other electronic devices, ABC News has confirmed according to two sources familiar with the matter. Last week, ABC News reported that new restrictions for electronics on certain U.S. bound flights were based on new intelligence that radicals associated with ISIS are actively working on developing ways to smuggle bombs onto commercial airliners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|11
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC