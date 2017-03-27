Intel suggests terrorists got airport...

Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment to test concealing bombs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

United States intelligence suggests terrorists have obtained airport security screening equipment to test the effectiveness of their ability to conceal explosives in laptops and other electronic devices, ABC News has confirmed according to two sources familiar with the matter. Last week, ABC News reported that new restrictions for electronics on certain U.S. bound flights were based on new intelligence that radicals associated with ISIS are actively working on developing ways to smuggle bombs onto commercial airliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Mar 29 Texxy 11
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC