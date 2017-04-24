Inside a counter-terrorism investigation into two Canadians caught in Turkey

On March 23, 2016, Kadir Abdul and Samuel Aviles passed through security screening at Toronto's Pearson airport eight minutes apart and boarded the 5:35 p.m. Air Canada flight to Istanbul. They landed at Ataturk Airport in the morning and made their way across Turkey, in the path of Abdul's older brother Malik, who had already crossed into Syria to fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

