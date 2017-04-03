Indonesia police: 6 militants killed in gun battle
Indonesian police say they killed six suspected Islamic militants in a gun battle Saturday that followed a failed attack in East Java. National police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said the men were cornered in a village of Tuban district after attempting a drive-by shooting of a police officer who was patrolling a busy road in the area.
