Indonesia, Philippines boost links, to launch sea patrols
The leaders of Indonesia and the Philippines pledged Friday to boost bilateral ties and launch maritime patrols of their sea border to prevent kidnappings. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on the first day of a state visit that he and President Rodrigo Duterte also agreed to expand cooperation on countering terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC