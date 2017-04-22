Indian leader accuses Canadian defence minister of being Sikh nationalist
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's visit to his native India this week has run into controversy after one of the country's political leaders accused him of being a Sikh nationalist. Amarinder Singh, the top elected official in India's Punjab province, where Sajjan was born, made the explosive accusation in an interview on Indian TV in advance of Sajjan's trip.
