In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test 'chemistry' with Trump
Making his first official visit to Washington, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-politician who was kept out of the Obama White House. But, analysts caution, there may not be much more that Egypt's president could take from Monday's White House visit, branded as historic by pro-government media at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|19 hr
|robert
|13
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC