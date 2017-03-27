In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test 'chemistry' with Trump

Making his first official visit to Washington, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-politician who was kept out of the Obama White House. But, analysts caution, there may not be much more that Egypt's president could take from Monday's White House visit, branded as historic by pro-government media at home.

