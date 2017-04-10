In Afghanistan, Trump aide promises coordinated response to enemies
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser met Afghan officials in Kabul on Sunday and said the new administration was weighing diplomatic, military and economic responses to its Taliban and Islamic State enemies in Afghanistan. The adviser, H.R. McMaster, was making the first high-level visit by a Trump official.
