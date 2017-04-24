Homeland Security chief: Airplane terror threat 'keeps me up at night'
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Friday that the heightened threat of terrorists taking down a commercial airline is one of his greatest national concerns. "A thing that keeps me up at night is the intent of terrorists to knock an airplane down in flight," Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Friday night.
