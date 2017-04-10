Hamas arrests suspect in top terrorist's death
The Hamas terrorist group said on Monday it had arrested a suspect in the killing of its senior terrorist Mazan Faqha, i24news reports, citing a website linked to the group. The report said the investigation into the killing will soon hand over a report to Yahiya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza.
