Gwinnett task force arrests dozens on...

Gwinnett task force arrests dozens on terrorism, drug trafficking charges

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Gwinnett County Gang Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded a yearlong investigation by arresting more than 20 people wanted on charges from terrorism to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The "Operation Breaking Bad" investigation finished with 34 felony arrest warrants for 25 suspects, 21 of whom had charges stemming from Gwinnett County cases.

