Govt stands by officer in J&K 'human shield' row

The government has decided to stand by the Army officer who took the decision to use an alleged stone-pelter as a "human shield" tied to a jeep to steer his unit and Jammu and Kashmir officials and paramilitary personnel on election duty to safety. NEW DELHI: The government has decided to stand by the Army officer who took the decision to use an alleged stone-pelter as a " human shield " tied to a jeep to steer his unit and Jammu and Kashmir officials and paramilitary personnel on election duty to safety.

