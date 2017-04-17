Govt stands by officer in J&K 'human shield' row
The government has decided to stand by the Army officer who took the decision to use an alleged stone-pelter as a "human shield" tied to a jeep to steer his unit and Jammu and Kashmir officials and paramilitary personnel on election duty to safety. NEW DELHI: The government has decided to stand by the Army officer who took the decision to use an alleged stone-pelter as a " human shield " tied to a jeep to steer his unit and Jammu and Kashmir officials and paramilitary personnel on election duty to safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|16 hr
|copout
|9
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Sun
|robert
|22
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC