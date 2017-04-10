Five dead as militants attack Philippine tourist island

Five people including a Philippine police officer were killed Tuesday in clashes with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on the resort island of Bohol. Philippine soldiers have clashed with suspected militants of Abu Sayyaf, which has long engaged in kidnapping for ransom, on the tourist island of Bohol AFP/TED ALJIBE MANILA: Five people including a Philippine police officer were killed Tuesday in clashes with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on the resort island of Bohol, authorities said.

