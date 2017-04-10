Five dead as militants attack Philipp...

Five dead as militants attack Philippine tourist island

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Five people including a Philippine police officer were killed Tuesday in clashes with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on the resort island of Bohol. Philippine soldiers have clashed with suspected militants of Abu Sayyaf, which has long engaged in kidnapping for ransom, on the tourist island of Bohol AFP/TED ALJIBE MANILA: Five people including a Philippine police officer were killed Tuesday in clashes with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on the resort island of Bohol, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 1 hr Geezer Files 24
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 7 RTIC 18
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC