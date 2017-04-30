Federal ministers condemn use of child in latest Khalid Sharrouf terrorism video

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan has slammed the "truly appalling" use by Khaled Sharrouf of one his young sons in the latest propaganda video to emanate from the Australian-born Islamic State fighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.