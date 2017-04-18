Extremist prisoners to be moved to - jails within jails' to tackle radicalisation
On Friday ministers will unveil new measures allowing the most subversive and dangerous fanatics to be separated from the mainstream prison population to stop them influencing their peers. Inmates suspected of planning terrorism or posing a risk to national security face being moved to three newly created specialist centres under an amendment to prison rules.
