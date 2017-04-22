Eric Frein guilty of murder in ambush of state troopers
The search for Frein, who was accused of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and injuring another, came to an end on October 30, 2014, after he was captured by U.S. Marshals at an abandoned airport near Tannersville, Pennsylvania. He had been on the run for 48 days, sparking a costly, intense manhunt.
