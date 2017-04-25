Erdogan shuns West with strikes on US...

Erdogan shuns West with strikes on US allies, mass detentions

To the irritation of the U.S., Turkey carried out airstrikes against U.S. allies in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday. A day later, it was revealed that his government has detained more than 1,000 "opposition" figures, in an ongoing purge that has outraged Europe.

