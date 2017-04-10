Erdogan asks for 'Yes' vote in charte...

Erdogan asks for 'Yes' vote in charter referendum to 'fight terrorism'

17 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A "Yes" vote in the upcoming referendum on constitutional amendments is necessary to fight terrorism more effectively, President Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan has said, accusing the opposition of supporting terror and standing against the interests of Turkey. "After April 16, Turkey can fight terrorist organizations and powers that support those organizations in a more determined manner," ErdoAYan said at a rally in the northern province of Ordu on April 13. Speaking mostly on "domestic and foreign threats," ErdoAYan said the new constitution will help facilitate the fight against terror threats.

