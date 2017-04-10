Egyptians unite against ISIS: 'Your t...

Egyptians unite against ISIS: 'Your terrorism brings us together'

Egyptians of different faiths rallied together on Sunday in defiance of ISIS, after the group claimed responsibility for two Coptic Christian church bombings hundreds of miles apart. The attacks left at least 43 dead and dozens more injured, amid grim scenes of hollowed-out churches, with body parts and blood scattered among the debris.

