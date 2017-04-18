Egyptian security agencies abort series of terrorist attacks
Terrorists always choose feasts to launch their cowardly attacks, based on this fact the security agencies were ready for them and succeeded to abort all their attack attempts. Kafr Saad in Damietta governorate witnessed Tuesday morning violent clashes in addition to exchange of fire between Damietta's security agencies and terrorists who escaped in a flat located in Mubarak Street.
