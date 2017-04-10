Egypt arrests 13 on suspicion of planning terror attacks
The Egyptian authorities have arrested 13 suspected terrorists allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, a week after a couple of deadly church bombings. The announcement came as Egypt's Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
