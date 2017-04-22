Egypt army says kills 19 Islamic extremists in north Sinai
It says in a statement Thursday that the strikes in northern and central Sinai on "terrorist strongholds" of the local Islamic State group affiliate also destroyed four vehicles. The announcement comes two days after police said they killed one of the militants involved in an attack on a checkpoint that killed a policeman near south Sinai's famed Saint Catherine's Monastery earlier this week.
