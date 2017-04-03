Donors seek to drum up Syria billions as UN convenes
International donors sought Wednesday to drum up billions of dollars in aid for war-ravaged Syria, as the U.N. Security Council readied for emergency talks over a suspected chemical attack that killed dozens in a rebel-held province. Launching the conference in Brussels, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for Syria's warring factions and backers like Russia and Iran to set aside their differences and bring an end to a six-year conflict that has killed almost 400,000 people.
