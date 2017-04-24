Donald Trump compares his television numbers to 9/11 terrorist attack coverage
Donald Trump has boasted about generating the highest TV ratings since the 9/11 terrorist attacks during an interview to mark his first 100 days in office. He said his appearance on the Fox News Sunday show, hosted by Chris Wallace, drew the program's highest ratings ever, news.com.au reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|5 hr
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC