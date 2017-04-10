DEAD: Philippine Troops Kill Terrorist Who Beheaded Canadians
There are 1 comment on the My Manitoba.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled DEAD: Philippine Troops Kill Terrorist Who Beheaded Canadians. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
Troops fighting terrorists in the Philippines have called Moammar Askali, a top member of the Abu Sayyaf extremist group who took part in beheading two Canadian citizens. Askali's remains were found after a battle in Bohol island.
