'Daesh is fighting house to house': Iraqi forces are using a mix of...
Iraqi forces are using siege and stealth tactics to drive Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, a Iraqi general said, as his forces sought to minimize casualties among hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the cramped, historic neighborhood. Explosions from two car bombs could be heard nearby as Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi spoke to Reuters at his command post on Monday, and a Reuters correspondent saw thick smoke rising from the blasts.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|9 hr
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
