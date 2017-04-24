'Daesh is fighting house to house': Iraqi forces are using a mix of...

Iraqi forces are using siege and stealth tactics to drive Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, a Iraqi general said, as his forces sought to minimize casualties among hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the cramped, historic neighborhood. Explosions from two car bombs could be heard nearby as Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi spoke to Reuters at his command post on Monday, and a Reuters correspondent saw thick smoke rising from the blasts.

