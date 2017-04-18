Convicted jihadist with California ties loses US citizenship
A federal judge has revoked the U.S. citizenship of a man who authorities say ran a communications hub for an Egyptian terrorist group out of his Northern California apartment. The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal judge in the District of Columbia ordered the denaturalization of 57-year-old Khaled Abu al-Dahab on Thursday for lying to immigration officials during the process to gain U.S. citizenship.
