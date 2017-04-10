Christians celebrate Easter across co...

Christians celebrate Easter across conflict-torn Mideast

" Christians are celebrating Easter across the Middle East, where many are struggling to maintain their embattled communities in the face of war, terrorism and discrimination. Thousands of worshippers flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

