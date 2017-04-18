Champs-Elysees gunman had long criminal record, praised IS

The gunman who shot and killed a police officer on the famed Champs-Elysees just days before the French presidential vote spent 14 years in prison, including for attacking other officers, Frances's anti-terrorism prosecutor said Friday - a lengthy criminal history that gave a jolt to an already nail-biting election and fueled growing security concerns. Yet, despite an arrest as recently as February, the 39-year-old assailant, Karim Cheurfi, had shown no signs of radicalization, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said, and was released for lack of evidence of a threat.

