Champs-Elysees gunman had long crimin...

Champs-Elysees gunman had long criminal record, praised IS

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The gunman who shot and killed a police officer on the famed Champs-Elysees just days before the French presidential vote spent 14 years in prison, including for attacking other officers, Frances's anti-terrorism prosecutor said Friday - a lengthy criminal history that gave a jolt to an already nail-biting election and fueled growing security concerns. Yet, despite an arrest as recently as February, the 39-year-old assailant, Karim Cheurfi, had shown no signs of radicalization, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said, and was released for lack of evidence of a threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Wed KCinNYC 28
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 25
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC