British PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on mission to boost ties

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties and increase trade with the largest Arab economy as it continues to spend heavily on defense and an ongoing war in Yemen. The British government said May will emphasize her country's close partnership with Saudi Arabia, including on counterterrorism cooperation.

