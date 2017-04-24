Brazen Taliban attack eclipses Trump'...

Brazen Taliban attack eclipses Trump's "mother of all bombs"

Read more: Iol.co.za

Eight days after the US military dropped its largest ever conventional bomb on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan, Taliban militants breached an army base in the north of the country and killed scores of local soldiers. To Afghan and other critics of President Donald Trump's apparent indecision over how to win a seemingly intractable war, Friday's assault - the worse of its kind since the Taliban were ousted in 2001 - was evidence he was getting it wrong.

